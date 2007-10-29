Nick Gills Commits

Nick Gill, the stand out point guard from Faith Christian, committed to Colorado Christian this past week. Gill has played for the Colorado Chaos AAU Club for the past few summers and has shined. CA/CO Prep Sports wishes Nick and his family the best of luck taking this next step in their lives.
Per Dave Matthews, the Chaos club director:
As a junior last season, Gill averaged 14 points, 6 assists and 3 steals per game while leading his team to the state semi-finals. He was named first team All Conference and second team All State.
Monday, October 29, 2007
