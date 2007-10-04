CO Week 6 game of the week

While the game of the week lies on Thursday between Arvada West and Columbine, I am looking forward Boulder v. Cherry Creek. Boulder is coming off their first victory against Overland in 8 years while Cherry Creek is looking to keep up with Mullen in the upper echelon of the Centennial League.
Spotlight is on:
LB Will Pericak (6'4 247 lbs) Boulder- Committed to the University of Colorado this past week.
QB Jack Elway (6'2 197 lbs) Cherry Creek- Has yet to commit, but as the son of Denver Bronco great John Elway, Jack has garnered plenty of attention.
Thursday, October 4, 2007
