5A League Predictions

As basketball try outs near, it is time to look at the prediction champions in each 5A conference in Colorado.
Continental:
Favorite- ThunderRidge- Coach Ortiz returns a squad this year that is looking to help the Grizzlies return to Coors Event Center in 2008. David Arnold and Corey Stern will carry the Grizzlies.
Sleeper- Gateway- The Olympians are led by all everything player O'Rion Hughes. With a dominant showing at the Rocky Mountain Fall Showcase, Hughes is looking to lead his team to a possible Cinderella type season.
Centennial:
Favorite- I'm going to go out on a limb and pick Mullen here. I think Mullen has gained the competitive mental edge over Cherry Creek in the last few years even with the loss of All-State Devin Aguilar (right) and I love Coach Cutrell. Terrance Dent and Stan Jones headline the Mustangs this year.
Sleeper- Not much of a sleeper with Mr. Basketball candidate Trey Eckloff (committed to Colorado) on the squad. Cherry Creek could easily take the #1 spot from Mullen, but they will have to overcome the losses that they have suffered in the past few years.
Colorado Springs Metro:
Favorite- Doherty should be the overwhelming favorite on nearly every board. With a junior class that is probably the best in the state, the Spartans will make a run at state for the next two years.
Sleeper- Palmer, led by Reggie Jackson (committed to Boston College) will give Doherty all they can handle. Jackson, arguably the state's top player, will need to trust his supporting cast if Palmer plans on making a run at Doherty.
Denver Prep:
Favorite- The East Angels. Need I say more? The name alone brings chills to teams that have been conquered by Rudy Cary and company. Demetrius Thornton and Mookie Gilbert will lead the Angels into the season as the top ranked team in Colorado and defending 5A champions. This year is the most likely year that we will see a repeat champion since the early 2000's with ThunderRidge, but it will not be easy.
Sleeper- I am going to go with Manual. Oh wait, Manual closed. Well, that about shows who is going to be able to steal the city title from East.
Front Range:
Favorite- Poudre is lead by Mr. Basketball favorite Dallas Elmore (committed to Boston College) but will need to prove that they can get the job done as a team unit.
Sleeper- Legacy has their own star in Trevor Noonan (committed to Air Force) but will they have enough to stop the Impalas?
Jeffco:
Favorite- Chatfield is my pick here. They lose some talent but they also have some underclassmen that provide the new talent along with senior leadership. They will likely struggle outside of conference but the Jeffco is one of the weaker leagues in 5A Colorado.
Sleeper- Anyone.
Skyline:
Aurora Central- The Trojans lose nearly everything from the State Runner up last year, but new addition Kojo Mensah from Brooklyn, NY should give AC the athleticism, experience and talent to win the weakest 5A conference in the state.
Sleeper- Noone.
Southwest:
CA/CO Prep Sports has yet to evaluate teams from this conference.
Monday, November 5, 2007
