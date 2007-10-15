RMFS Lasting Impressions

Well it has been a few days since the Rocky Mountain Fall Showcase and I have seen the final stats for both junior and senior games. After going over my notes again, talking with other Colorado hoop minds, and seeing the stats, here are my lasting impressions hip-hop style:
"Get your roll on"- Big Tymers: Corey Stern (ThunderRidge '09) did just that. Setting a new RMFS scoring record with 28 pts, Stern also recorded 13 rebs, 3 assists and 4 blocks. Stern looks to be the best player in the 2009 class, and should be one of the best if not THE best in the region. If not for his outside shot, Stern would just be another good high school player. Stern hit 4 three-pt shots for the Junior Whites. As he gets stronger at penetrating to the basket, his shot will keep defenses honest and make him nearly impossible to guard at the HS level in Colorado.
"Drop it like it's hot"- Snoop Dogg: Travis Shepard (Fairview '09) "dropped it like it's hot" with his 20 pts in 9-15 shooting including two 3's. He is a long 6'4 guard that along with teammate Beau Gamble should lead Fairview towards the top of the Centennial League in the next two years. Shepard benefited from the penetration abilities of teammates, but there is no mistaking his personal ability. He is an all-league and possibly 2nd team all state type player.
Look for the 2nd half of my Lasting Impressions within the next few days!
