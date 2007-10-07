Northern California Boys Basketball Commits

Always one of the most talented regions for basketball in the country, Northern California features one of the most talented 2008 classes in the country this year. Here is a list of commits so far from Norcal.
PS: If I am missing someone, please comment with the player, school, and college!
Drew Gordon San Jose (CA) Archbishop Mitty- UCLA
Over the past few years, UCLA has gained a reputation of playing arguably the toughest defense in the country. The Bruins have another defensive stud coming to Westwood in Gordon. A freak athletically, Gordon has become a force in the paint by altering shots and cleaning up the boards. For him to have NBA potential, he needs to improve his offensive skill set dramatically.
D.J. Seeley Modesto Christian (CA)- California
Creates match up problems at the Shooting Guard with his long frame. Could have an amazing career at Cal if he improves his perimeter skill set namely his ball handling.
Elston Turner Roseville (CA) Roseville- Washington
While Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar has recruited himself lots of athleticism the past few years, Turner looks to be of a different mold. Turner is a lights out shooter that will extend defenses. His athleticism leaves a little bit to be desired so his defense will be an issue in college.
Other commits:
Chris Jones Newark (CA) Newark Memorial- Fresno St
Collin Chiverton San Jose (CA) Archbishop Mitty- St. Mary's CA
Tim Williams Antioch (CA) Antioch- St. Mary's CA
William Brew Berkeley (CA) St. Mary's-Berkeley- Santa Barbera
Oliver McNally Ross (CA) Branson- Harvard
Enoch Andoh San Jose (CA) Archbishop Mitty- Bucknell
Sunday, October 7, 2007
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
You can find additional information on northern california high school basketball on Nor Cal Basketball
Post a Comment