Sunday, October 14, 2007
Rocky Mountain Fall Showcase Recap
This annual event has become the best place to catch the most talented players that the Rocky Mountain Region has to offer. Ca/CO Prep Sports would like to thank Dave Matthews and the Colorado Chaos organization for this great event.
Now, I was only able to make it for the junior game, three point contest, dunk contest and the senior game. Below is my recap with player evaluations.
Senior Game:
Trey Eckloff, Denver (CO) Cherry Creek, committed to Colorado- Trey looked great in the senior game. He showed off an exceptional perimeter game while still being able to get to the basket. Defensively, he guarded Demetrius Thorton. While Thorton seemed to be the more athletic, Eckloff looked great moving his feet. When Thorton did get passed him, Eckloff was able to record about 3-4 blocks in the first
quarter. While at CU, Eckloff needs to improve his handle and strength.
O'Rion Hughes, Aurora (CO) Gateway- Hughes was the champion of both the dunk contest and the 3 pt contest. Hughes is one of the quickest defenders in recent years and he has the ability to get out on the break as well as anyone. He would be a great get for a RMAC team.
Demetrius Thorton, Denver (CO) East- Thorton looked great going to the basket, but was rejected several times by Eckloff. Initially, he lacked the explosiveness to finish above the rim in traffic, but he began to go harder to the basket and reached the charity stripe consistently. Thorton is a very good player that has a high ceiling. At this point, he is a low-major D-1 to a D-2 prospect.
Trevor Noonan, Broomfield (CO) Legacy, Committed to Air Force- At times, Noonan looked like the best player on the floor. He is dynamic going to the basket as he can go to the rack and finish or he can pull up for the jump shot. At 6'8 with long arms and quick feet, he has a huge upside. His mid range game is nice, but it is his driving ability that impressed me. Because he can shoot as well as anyone, he has the opportunity to go by defenders. Look for Noonan to blossom into a great MWC player.
Justin Coughlin, Yuma (CO) Yuma, Committed to Denver- Standing at 6'8, it would be easy to tell why DU recruited Coughlin. Still, Coughlin was one of the thinnest men on the floor, and simply looked over matched. Solely based on what I saw yesterday, Coughlin does not look like a D-1 prospect.
Mitch Frasier, Boulder (CO) Boulder- While not physically imposing, Frasier is a player that simply gets the job done. He can shoot from anywhere on the floor at anytime. If he is left open, he will make it, plain and simple. If you give him 1 foot of room, he will make it. He is simply the most deadly shooter in the state.
Junior Game:
Corey Stern, Highlands Ranch (CO) ThunderRidge-
Stern was named the MVP of the Junior Game. Had over 20 pts, I believe over 10 rebs., and quite a few assists. At times he looked like he couldn't be guarded with his long frame, athleticism to the basket and sweet stroke from 3. Stern looks to be good at just about everything, but not great at anything. In order for him to be a solid D-1 prospect, he needs to improve his explosiveness and ball handling. At 6'6 or so, he is going to need to be able to dribble penetrate past quicker defenders (handling) and then rise up in traffic and finish above the rim. Right now, Stern is a low-mid major prospect based on my observations.
Marquis Burleson, Colorado Springs (CO) Doherty- Burleson looked to me like the most dynamic player on the court at times. He has to ability to get to the basket and finish with crafty moves and a thick body. His shot looked to be solid from 3, but his midrange game did leave some to be desired.
Bryse Velazquez, Colorado Springs (CO) Doherty- While Velazquez has been talked about as possibly the best player in the 2009 class, it did not show at the RMFS. He forced the actions consistently, and looked to get his nearly every time. He is generally a reliable ball handler and showed some flashy passing skills. He was consistently able to get past the first two defenders but was too small to finish at the basket.
Beau Gamble, Boulder (CO) Fairview- Gamble fits the classic mold of a Frank Lee (Fairview coach) player. He is quick, tough, plays great defense, and shoots the lights out. Gamble was able to provide full court pressure without getting beat once. He simply dedicates himself to stopping the other player and it works. On offense, he does not turn the ball over and if left open, is deadly from deep.
Posted by Prep Journ at 12:11 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
Very nice write-up. Thanks for taking the time out of your day to do it. RVMW
Thanks Shazam. Regarding the junior game. No mention of Pierce Hornung and Travis Shepherd? I saw them as having the better games of anyone else on the court. Not to mention they led their team to the win! Thanks again for your contribution to Colorado hoops.
co hoops, While both of those players played great, I wanted to focus on the players that individually impressed me the most. While the black team played much better together, there was no question that the white team had more individual talent. Thank you for your input though!
Hello I want to congratulate to them by its site of the Web of the excellent looks like entertained and very good very to me it elaborated. I invite them to that they explore a little on my Web site. Lots in Samara Costa Rica
Post a Comment