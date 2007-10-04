Colorado Basketball Commitments

The class of 2008 in Colorado is starting to look like the strongest class CO has seen in the last decade. With many touting the 2006 and 2007 classes as the deepest that the state has seen in quite some time, the young men of 2008 are starting to show high-major commitments already.
Trey Eckloff, Denver (CO) Cherry Creek, 6'9 220 lbs- Univ. of Colorado (Big XII)
Rated as a 3* prospect by Rivals.com, Eckloff has yet to show flashes of dominance in the CO prep scene. Eckloff has a good upside, but needs to improve his athletic ability to be able to guard PF's at the Big XII level. He also held offers from Nebraska, Columbia, Harvard and Princeton.
Dallas Elmore, Ft. Collins (CO) Poudre, 6'4 200- Boston College (ACC)
Another 3* prospect by Rivals.com, Elmore made his name known this past summer in Vegas by putting up some of the most impressive offensive numbers of the weekend. Elmore is an explosive player that will thrive in the Eagles uptempo style. He also had offers from Colorado State and Wyoming.
Reggie Jackson, Colorado Springs (CO) Palmer, 6'3 170 lbs.- Boston College (ACC)
Shortly after receiving a verbal from Elmore, BC picked up their 2nd CO stud in Jackson. A high-flying athletic wing, Jackson has as much potential as any player in the country. With the improvement in his outside shot, Jackson could be an All-ACC type player by his junior year. He also had offers from Wyoming and Nevada.
Other 2008 Colorado commits:
Justin Coughlin, Yuma (CO)- Univ. of Denver
Trevor Noonan, Broomfield (CO) Legacy- Air Force
Terrance Dent, Denver (CO) Mullen- Weber State
CA/CO Prep Sports congratulates all of these players and their accomplishments!
COMING SOON!- A complete list of 2008 Norcal commits!
