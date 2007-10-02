Prep Football 9-28

Northern California- The game of the weekend for me was California v. Foothill in a classic EBAL showdown. While Foothill entered the game ranked in the top 20 by Rivals.com, California came into the contest looking to solidify themselves as a top teir team in the Bay Area. Led by LB Nick Rosato and QB Nick Spalleiro, the Grizzlies of California dominated Foothill in every aspect of the game. Foothill's QB was forced out of the pocket on numerous occasions leading to a few INT's that jumpstarted the California offense. It took Cal three-quarters to really get going and finished off the game with a 31-7 victory. LB Rosato has the measurables of a D-1 prospect (MWC, WAC type) but has the work ethic of a BCS recruit. According to Rivals.com he currently holds offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Utah State, and Nevada. Foothill RB/LB Rob Andrews looked solid as usual and it consistently takes three or four defenders to bring him down. On defense, he is the leader and is in the mix on every play. At 6'2 211 lbs, he is good size for a college LB, but he is too slow to really be a force. I would not be surprised if he was a recruited walk-on at a BCS school because he is hard nosed and has a solid work ethic.
Colorado- The biggest upset of the year took place when Regis Jesuit took out #3 Douglas County. DC is headlined by Tyler Jackson, an athletic CD that according to Rivals.com is a 2* prospect. His best offers so far are from Washington St and Kansas, but look for Colorado to offer before long. Jackson is long, fast and has a knack for the grabbing the INT.
Thoughts on recruiting- When will some one step up and snatch James Logan (Union City, CA) CB Rashad Evans? This kid is a freak athletically, while only 5'9, but his instincts are there. Oregon is the only BCS school to offer, but he apparentally has garnered interest from Florida lately. Also, as I said earlier, Tyler Jackson (Douglas County, Castle Rock, CO) deserves that offer from Colorado. CU is thin at nearly every position, and Jackson will help that. Jackson has put up monster numbers so far this year, and that tape should bring more offers his way.
Tuesday, October 2, 2007
