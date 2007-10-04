CA Game of the Week

While De La Salle vs. Mission Viejo has been a classic match up for the last couple of years, I am looking at an EBAL match up between California and Monte Vista. Cal comes off a huge 31-7 win against Foothill (Pleasanton) while Monte Vista is looking to win it's 2nd EBAL title in the last 3 years. I look for this game to be a bit of a shootout with both teams featuring serious talent on the offensive side of the ball. I'm interested to see how Cal's DB's handle the passing attack that Monte Vista QB Drew McCallister brings to the table.
Spotlight is on:
QB/DB Drew McCallister- The Monte Vista standout committed to the University of Southern California before the season. Look for the match up between him and the Cal WR's to be the deciding factor in the game.
QB Nick Spalliero- Cal's QB has yet to commit to a school. Since Nick is a dual-threat QB, he is going to create match up problems all year. If he can establish the passing game early, much like against Foothill, then he will have open space to run in.
