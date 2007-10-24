CO HS Player Rankings

As the season creeps closer and closer, the discussions of league champions, state champions, and Mr. Basketball begin. Here at CA/CO Prep Sports, we would like to start off with the top ten players in Colorado, regardless of class. Have an opinion on our rankings? Let us know in the comments section directly below the rankings!
Top Ten:
1. Dallas Elmore (Poudre)- He has the ability to take over any game, at any time. His three point shot has shown improvement since last year. As of now, I have to believe that he is the front runner for Colorado 5A Mr. Basketball.
2. Reggie Jackson (Palmer)- Another player that has the ability to make a game changing play every time down the floor. Has tremendous potential.
3. Trey Eckloff (Cherry Creek)- Eckloff has blown up on the scene over the past year, and continues to display development in his game. As deadly from 20 feet as he is from 2 feet. At the RMFS, showed the ability to guard quicker players.
4. Trevor Noonan (Legacy)- I love this kids game. He is smooth to the basket, but can kill you from deep. Look for him to help Legacy advance deep into the post season.
5. Corey Stern (ThunderRidge) Junior- At times, he is simply impossible to guard. He is long, athletic and skilled. While he needs to get more aggressive when he goes to the hoop, his 3-pointer will open up plenty of options for him.
6. Demetrius Thornton (Denver East)- Thornton continues the tradition of great players at East. Thornton is looking to make a splash on the scene after sitting out last year's state championship run for the Angels. If East is ranked 1 or 2 in CO going into the playoffs, he could surprise as Mr. Basketball.
7. O'Rion Hughes (Gateway)- Hughes brings an energy to the game that is unmatched. His enthusiasm and passion are a fun thing to watch. Hughes should lead a Gateway team that will surprise many.
8. James Klemm (Heritage) Junior- Shooting, shooting and more shooting. This kid can do it anytime, and everywhere. Should be one of the best players in the Centennial State for the next two years.
9. Justin Coughlin (Yuma)- The favorite for Mr. Basketball 3A. At 6'8 he should have no problem dominating the competition at his level.
10. Terrance Dent (Mullen)- Dent moved to Mullen last year and helped take them to the Final Four last season. With the loss of all-everything player Devin Aguilar, Dent will need to take on a heavier load.
James Klemm the 8th best player in the state? I'll give you, he can shoot lights out, but there is much more to hoops than standing behind the arc shooting open tres! WOW!
Also, while I agree, the potential of Corey J. Stern is huge, I didn't see him having the dominating game in the RMFS everyone was talking about.
watcher, thanks for your input. In my humble opinion, Klemm has the serious potential to be a stud. Granted, these rankings will change throughout the year, but as of now from what I've seen this is all i have to work with. In regards to his game, he is a great shooter. The fact is that he didn't have to do much but stand back there and just launch it. I am looking forward to how he does in the season.
In regards to Stern, 28 pts, 13 rebs and about 3 blocks against the top competition in Colorado. That stat line speaks for itself.
Wow- very intresting thoughts. Personally... The top three are the only ones i agree with, but i have problems with you basing this top ten just off the RMFS.. There were better players then Klemm in the Junior game. he shot the ball well, but what else did he do? Nothing against the kid but #8. My personal opinion is that James is not even in the Junior Class top 10. There were other great players in that game like Hornung, Shepherd, and Gamble that seemed just as good as Klemm and you put him in the top ten players in the state?
Hornung is a very intriguing player. I definitely want to see more of his play. He is another guy with a great body for what he does. Some players not listed that I see fighting for a spot in the top 10 after I watch more are Mookie Gilbert (East), Shepherd (Fairview), Hornung and possibly Mitch Frasier (Boulder), Larry Riley (T-Ridge), Von Allman (Windsor) and Kojo Mensah (AC).
It may not be fair to rank these player only based on the RMFS, previous exposure and input from some of CO's top basketball minds, but that's all I have to go with as of now.
There is still plenty of basketball to be played.
