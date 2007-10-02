Tuesday, October 2, 2007
Welcome!
Welcomed to the newest outlet for prep sports coverage in Northern California and the metro Colorado regions presented by myself, William Whelan. I have been involved in prep sports in both regions for the last four years. I consider myself one of the most informed, and most dedicated minds in the business. I look forward to providing all of you with my takes and information on two the of the most competitive regions for prep sports in the country!
Posted by Prep Journ
3 comments:
William (Yung Coach)
Like the site...as an EBAL and Bay Area sports follower,I have followed your posts on NorCalPreps.Looking forward to your EBAL basketball insights.
Appreciate it bearrb. Please, follow the blog and leave your thoughts whenever possible.
Nice site, good insights. Maybe do a quick spell check before posting your welcome entry ;)
