League Rankings

1. Centennial: With 4 of the top 10 teams in the state, it is hard to argue against this choice. Over the past 5 years the Centennial league has only won a single state title, but has produced 6 Final Four teams including an All-Centennial Final Four.
2. Denever Prep League: While not all the schools are 5A, the DPL has a total of 3 teams ranked the top 10 of their respective top 10 polls. Included in those rankings are Colorado's #1 Denver East, defending 4A champion Lincoln and 4A powerhouse Thomas Jefferson.
3. Continental: The Continental league may not be as deep in terms of good teams as the Centennial, but they are more competitive in the middle than the DPL. ThunderRidge again leads the way for the conference with Gateway, Arapahoe and Regis leading the middle.
Monday, December 3, 2007
