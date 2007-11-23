Friday, November 23, 2007
DC runs to the upset
When Mullen's starting QB Johnny Miller went down earlier in the year, Sophomore Tim Tancik stepped up to the plate for the Mustangs. With 14 TD passes to 3 interceptions, Tancik had yet to be rattled; Douglas County was able to do that Friday night at De La Salle Field winning 21-14.
Down 14-7 at halftime, the Huskies of DC rushed for over 225 yards in the 2nd half. The go ahead TD was by Jose Astorga on a 82 yard TD run in the 4th quarter. QB Will Arnold ran for the second TD in the 3rd quarter while Astorga scored from 7 yards in the 1st.
"It took a lot (to beat Mullen)," said Arnold. "We dug down and took it to them."
With under 3:00 to go, Mullen got the ball at their own 22 yard line with a chance to score. After converting on 4th down and 3rd and long, Tincik completed a 13 yard pass to Mullen senior Terrence Dent to get Mullen inside the 20 yard line. After nearly being intercepted by Douglas County LB Ryan Misare on a sideline pass, Tincik went back to the same rout only this time Misare hauled it in.
"I jumped it and came down with it, it was awesome," Misare said
With the win, Douglas County moves to its second state final in three years. As of Friday night, the Huskies look to face either Bear Creek or Grandview.
Posted by Prep Journ at 8:40 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment