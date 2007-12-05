Analysis of Rivals150

Every year, Rivals.com releases their list of the top 150 prospects in a given class. We here at CA/CO Prep Sports took a look at this list and found some very interesting things!
If you asked your average basketball junkie, most would think that the states of California, Illinois and New York would produce the most HS level basketball talent. After analyzing the list, only one of these 3 states is in the top 3 in terms of the number of prospects on the 150 list.
1. Georgia-GA leads the nation with 14 prospects on the list. In recent years, GA has become arguably the nations top prep basketball state. Schools like Norcross HS have made their name on the national scene and the AAU club the Atlanta Celtics played host to current NBA stars Josh Smith and Dwight Howard. With the expansion of the Atlanta metropolitan area, GA's talent level should only rise.
2. CA/NJ- Jersey and the Golden State tie with 11 prospects a piece. With national powerhouses like St. Benedicts and St. Anthony's it is not totally surprising to see NJ putting out big time talent. CA is a players paradise. There is competition in every gym. Los Angeles puts out players that range in style from Aaron Afflalo and Gilbert Arenas to Tyson Chandler and Teyshaun Prince. Oakland is one of the most historically rich basketball towns, and The Town loves to produce big guys like Drew Gooden, Leon Powe and Cal's Devon Hardin.
3. FL- It isn't just UF that is strong in basketball these days. With 2 major metropolitan areas in Tampa and Miami, it isn't hard to put out some of the top talent in the country. Edgewater and Clearwater HS's are big time programs. One of Florida's home grown boys? Vince Carter.
4. North Carolina- While the Carolina state is rich in College tradition with Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and NC State, the high school scene has picked up as well. While NC is putting out talent, much of it is transplant talent due to the high volume of Prep Schools. For example, the star of the Pendletton School, Matt Simpkins, is from Northern California.
Others of Note: TX 7, IL 7, NY 6, VA 6
