Players to Watch

We all know about the stars of Colorado like Dallas Elmore, Trey Eckloff and Demetrius Thorton, but who are the top players in each class that could have break out years?
Freshman: T.J. Adams (Silver Creek)- Adams stands at about 6'4 and is as coordinated as it gets at that age. Despite the lack of a consistent outside shot, Adams is a strong rebounder and has a high motor at all times. It looks like Adams will be starting for the Raptors and Coach Banning, so he should have plenty of opportunities to succeed.
Sophomores: Nick Tomsick (Broomfield)- Tomsick should be the next great guard to wear an Eagles uniform. Tomsick performed very well in the Rocky Mountain Fall Showcase and is looking to lead Broomfield towards a state title in 4A.
Juniors: Beau Gamble (Fairview)- I can't say how much I like his game. He is a quick point guard who simply does not turn the ball over. He is every coaches dream PG. Gamble also possesses a great shot. Gamble will be the beneficiary of double teams on fellow teammate Travis Shepherd.
Seniors: Mitchell Frasier (Boulder)- While Frasier is a common name to CO HS basketball junkies, many out side of the Centennial League know about this athletic guard. Frasier posses the passing ability of a point guard, the shooting of a shooting guard, and the athleticism of a power forward. Look for him to possibly lead the Centennial League in scoring.
Monday, December 3, 2007
