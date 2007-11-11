Action packed?

If you are well connected in the circle of Colorado prep sports, it's likely that you've heard about what happened on November 3rd when Highlands Ranch faced Rangeview on the gridiron. If not, then check out this video http://www.9news.com/video/player.aspx?aid=43553&bw= on 9news.com.
What you will see is following the play, a Highlands Ranch player grab the face mask of a Rangeview player and toss him to the ground using his strength and body weight. This action resulting in a serious neck injury (reportedly a broken neck) to the young man in the Raider uniform. What makes this so different then any other dangerous play on the football field that unfortunately results in serious injury? There was no penalty, and no response from CHSAA.
This was no ordinary action either. It is clear in the video, that this was done with malicious intent and you see the head referee come into view at the end of the video. Where was his flag? Did he leave it with his glasses in the car? There is no way that he did not see the act because the quarterback ran and was down just yards from the incident. This kind of action is inexcusable and the player should be penalized accordingly: career long suspension, anger management classes and his parents should cover the medical bill of the injured Rangeview player. This is similar to the incident in the NHL when Todd Bertuzzi attacked a player from the Avalanche and critically injured him. Criminal acts are criminal acts, whether they take place in a bar or on a playing field and whether they are premeditated or in the heat of the moment. The staff at CA/CO Prep Sports strongly encourages the justice department and the Highlands Ranch administration to do the right thing.
Sunday, November 11, 2007
